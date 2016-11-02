PARIS Nov 2 Low-cost airline easyJet
will not wait for Britain to formally leave the European Union
before getting an air operator's certificate (AOC) in another
European Union country, French newspaper Les Echos cited its
chief executive as saying on Wednesday.
"We cannot wait for 2019, when quitting the EU will take
effect," Carolyn McCall told the newspaper.
Currently EU airlines have unlimited flying rights to and
from and within the countries of the bloc and it is not clear
whether Britain will seek to remain part of this single aviation
market.
If Britain does not keep full access to the single aviation
market, easyJet is likely to be the European carrier most
affected because it will need an EU AOC to fly on routes between
other EU member states, such as Berlin-Brussels, or to offer
domestic routes within another member state as part of the
bloc's single aviation area. Analysts estimate such routes make
up about a third of its business.
"That is why we have been working for over a year on an
alternative ... An announcement regarding the acquisition of an
operator's certificate in another EU country is planned for
2017," she told the paper.
In September, months after British voters opted to leave the
EU, McCall said its work on acquiring an AOC outside Britain,
where it is headquartered, was "quite advanced".
