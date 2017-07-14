FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
EasyJet's move to set up new airline is a commercial decision - PM May's spokeswoman
June 29, 2017 / 10:37 AM / a day ago

EasyJet's move to set up new airline is a commercial decision - PM May's spokeswoman

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - A decision by British budget airline easyJet to set up a new airline in Austria in preparation for Britain's departure from the European Union is a commercial matter, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

The spokeswoman said companies should know that the government wants to get the best Brexit deal for business.

"It's a commercial decision for easyJet, what I would say more generally is ... in any deal that we want to strike with the EU, we want to make sure it's a good deal for everyone including businesses that operate here," the spokeswoman told reporters, adding she had not seen easyJet's decision. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kate Holton)

