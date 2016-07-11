FRANKFURT, July 11 The German state of Hesse
called on Monday for the relocation of the European Banking
Authority (EBA) to the financial hub of Frankfurt, which the
state is home to, following Britain's decision to leave the EU.
The EBA, which oversees the regulation of banks across the
European Union and employs 160 staff, has already said it will
have to move from London and an EU official in early July said
it would likely relocate to either Paris or Frankfurt, which is
already home to the European Central Bank.
"I am certain that we will receive the clear support from
the other (German) states in this," Hesse's state premier Volker
Bouffier said on Monday, dismissing previous claims made by
Bavaria's finance minister for the European banking watchdog to
be moved to Munich.
But other locations, such as Milan and Madrid, have also
thrown their hat into the ring.
Hesse will also push for the clearing of trades in
euro-denominated financial derivatives to be relocated from
London to Frankfurt.
"This is one of the points that's very interesting to us,"
said Hesse's Finance Minister Tarek Al-Wazir, adding that the
decision would not affect the planned merger of Germany's
Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)