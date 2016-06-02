VIENNA, June 2 The European Central Bank remains
ready for any outcome from Britain's referendum on membership of
the European Union on June 23 - but it hopes the British stay
in, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"The ECB is ready (for) any outcome," Draghi said at a news
conference after the bank's policy-setting meeting.
"The ECB has a view whereby the UK should remain in the
European Union because the European Union will benefit from its
permanence, and we believe the UK too will benefit from staying
in the European Union."
The ECB, which was meeting in Vienna, has cited Britain's EU
membership referendum as one of the key sources of political
risk that could undermine the euro zone's financial stability.
But it has given no details about its own preparations for
the referendum, and Draghi did not mention any such steps when
asked about them in his news conference.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)