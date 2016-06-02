VIENNA, June 2 The European Central Bank remains ready for any outcome from Britain's referendum on membership of the European Union on June 23 - but it hopes the British stay in, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"The ECB is ready (for) any outcome," Draghi said at a news conference after the bank's policy-setting meeting.

"The ECB has a view whereby the UK should remain in the European Union because the European Union will benefit from its permanence, and we believe the UK too will benefit from staying in the European Union."

The ECB, which was meeting in Vienna, has cited Britain's EU membership referendum as one of the key sources of political risk that could undermine the euro zone's financial stability.

But it has given no details about its own preparations for the referendum, and Draghi did not mention any such steps when asked about them in his news conference.