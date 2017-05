VIENNA, June 24 Any panic on markets after Britain voted to leave the European Union is not justified, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

"Some are stoking an atmosphere of panic slightly, which from my point of view is not at all justified," Nowotny told ORF radio in an interview, adding that he saw "no problems" in terms of economic consequences. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)