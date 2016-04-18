(Adds detail)
NEW YORK, April 18 Britain should stay in the
European Union, but regardless how it votes on June 23, the EU
needs to forge closer ties to get out of its economic rut, the
head of the French central bank said on Monday.
A British exit would have consequences for both financial
markets and monetary policy, with implications for the single
financial market, said Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who also
sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council. The Bank
of England is already working on contingency plans, he added.
"Britain needs Europe and the opposite is also true, Europe
needs Britain," Villeroy told a business forum in New York. "I
strongly prefer for Britain to stay."
European growth is picking up, thanks primarily to improving
dynamics in Germany and Spain, Villeroy said, but deep-rooted
structural inefficiencies are weighing on the region's recovery.
With or without Britain, the EU needs more investment,
better coordination on demand-side policies and faster
structural reforms and labour market reform, Villeroy said.
Besides Brexit, risks for Europe include the continent's
refugee crisis, the threat of terrorist attacks and lower growth
in emerging economies like China, Villeroy said.
"Nevertheless, the European recovery is on its way," he
said.
Villeroy declined to discuss monetary policy with the ECB's
next meeting scheduled for Thursday, but he said oil prices
seemed to have bottomed out, which should help boost inflation
during the rest of 2016.
The ECB is expected to keep rates unchanged at Thursday's
meeting and provide further detail on some of its March
measures, such as spelling out how its purchases of corporate
debt will work.
In March, the ECB cut all of its key rates, expanded its
asset purchases and offered ultra cheap loans to banks, hoping
to generate lending, growth and inflation.
Euro zone inflation has been stuck near zero for most of the
past year. It has little chance of returning to the ECB's target
of close to but below 2 percent in the next two years.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Larry King)