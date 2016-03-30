BERLIN, March 30 Britain has profited from the
European Union's internal market and the EU would lose an
important voice for competition and free trade if it were to
leave the bloc, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann
said.
"Both the euro zone and Great Britain have enjoyed economic
gains from the internal market," Weidmann told Germany's Funke
Mediengruppe in comments released on Wednesday.
Britain votes on June 23 on whether to remain in the EU.
Weidmann, who is also chief of Germany's Bundesbank, said
the economic impact of Britain leaving the EU would depend on
how much economic cooperation would follow
"But already the uncertainty of a possible exit is a burden
on the economy, the British one to be precise," he added.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Writing by Paul Carrel;
Editing by Caroline Copley)