LONDON, July 18 Britain's biggest companies are
beset by doubts about the future after last month's vote to
leave the European Union and have slashed their investment
plans, according to a survey on Monday that bodes poorly for the
economy.
Some 82 percent of chief financial officers from FTSE 350
and large private companies expect to cut capital spending in
the next year, the biggest proportion on record and up from 34
percent in the first quarter, accountancy firm Deloitte said.
Its survey is one of the first clear signs the vote to leave
the EU has battered business confidence, and corroborates the
Bank of England's view that the economy is set to weaken soon.
While the British central bank unexpectedly left interest
rates on hold last week, its chief economist Andy Haldane said a
"material easing" of policy would be needed next month to help
cushion the expected slowdown.
The Deloitte survey was conducted between June 28 and July
11, after the referendum and just before Theresa May emerged as
Britain's new prime minister.
Almost all the CFOs surveyed said the level of uncertainty
facing their businesses is above normal.
"Perceptions of uncertainty have soared to levels last
associated with the euro crisis five years ago," said Ian
Stewart, Deloitte's chief economist.
"The spike in uncertainty has had a toxic effect on business
sentiment, with optimism dropping to the lowest level since our
survey started in 2007 -- lower, even, than in the wake of the
failure of Lehman in late 2008."
More than two-thirds of CFOs in the Deloitte survey said
they believed leaving the EU will hurt the British business
environment in the long-term.
The BoE's Haldane said last week he detected no sense of
"slash and burn" around company boardrooms, but a strong sense
of "trim and singe".
In the next three years, 58 percent of CFOs surveyed said
they expected capital spending to be "somewhat" or
"significantly" lower.
Seventy-three percent of respondents said they were less
optimistic about their company's financial prospects, a record
high, and 83 percent expected to slow the pace of hiring.
"CFOs do not seem to be waiting for growth to slow before
adjusting direction. There has been a marked shift to more
defensive balance sheet strategies in the wake of the
referendum," said Stewart.
The Deloitte survey adds to signs of a tumble in business
and consumer confidence since the EU vote, after warnings that
Brexit-induced uncertainty and a sharp fall in sterling would
leave many firms struggling to meet full-year profit targets.
A first concrete gauge of business activity will be
published on Friday, when Markit publishes a one-off preview
version of its monthly purchasing managers' index (PMI).
A separate survey from the British Retail Consortium showed
the number of shoppers heading to high streets and retail
centres fell at the fastest pace in more than two years in June,
with the weeks around the referendum particularly hard hit.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans)