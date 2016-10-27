LONDON Oct 27 British finance minister Philip
Hammond said that Thursday's better-than-expected GDP growth
showed the economy was resilient and well-placed to cope with
the challenges thrown up by Britain's exit from the European
Union.
Gross domestic product expanded by 0.5 percent in the
July-September period, less rapid than the unusually strong
growth of 0.7 percent seen in the second quarter but comfortably
above a median forecast of 0.3 percent in a Reuters poll of
economists.
"The fundamentals of the UK economy are strong, and today's
data show that the economy is resilient," Hammond said in a
statement released after the news.
"The economy will need to adjust to a new relationship with
the EU, but we are well-placed to deal with the challenges and
take advantage of opportunities ahead."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by William James; editing by
Costas Pitas)