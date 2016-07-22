LONDON, July 22 Britain could reset fiscal
policy if necessary in the wake of the Brexit vote, finance
minister Philip Hammond said.
Hammond, speaking while on a trip to China, gave few other
immediate details.
"Over the medium term we will have the opportunity with our
Autumn statement, our regular late-year fiscal event, to reset
fiscal policy if we deem it necessary to do so in the light of
the data that will emerge over the coming months showing us
exactly what is happening in the economy post the referendum
decision," Hammond said, the BBC reported.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Guy Faulconbridge;
editing by Paul Sandle)