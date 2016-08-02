* UK construction PMI weakest since June 2009
* PMI much better than forecast but still heralds downturn
* Bank of England expected to cut interest rates on Thursday
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Aug 2 Britain's construction industry
suffered its sharpest downturn in seven years last month,
according to a business survey on Tuesday, the latest to suggest
the economy is at risk of recession after June's Brexit vote.
The Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) inched down to 45.9 in July from 46.0 in June -- the
lowest reading since June 2009 and some way below the 50 mark
that divides growth from contraction.
While better than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of
economists that pointed to a reading of 43.8, the PMI --
collated entirely after the June 23 referendum -- showed
commercial construction dwindled and confidence flagged.
There was a similarly downbeat report from manufacturers on
Monday, contributing to growing evidence that business and
consumer confidence took a hefty knock after Britons voted to
leave the European Union.
Overall there was little in the construction PMI to
challenge expectations that the Bank of England will cut
interest rates on Thursday to a new record low and possibly
revive its bond buying programme.
"Some sort of action (from the BoE) seems to be entirely
warranted," former Bank of England deputy governor Charlie Bean
told Fathom Consulting's quarterly economic outlook event at
Thomson Reuters on Tuesday.
"The (PMIs are) quite important, actually one of the first
bits of hard information that things have started to turn down
as opposed to more general optimism-type measures," added Bean,
who served as a rate-setter from 2000 to 2014.
Sterling and British government bonds showed little reaction
to the PMI.
Construction firms frequently cited ongoing economic
uncertainty hurting their order books, survey compiler Markit
said.
The PMI for the far larger services sector, due on
Wednesday, will offer a much clearer steer on how Britain's
economy has fared since the Brexit vote.
Clients of construction companies had adopted a
'wait-and-see' approach to projects, rather than cancelling them
outright or reducing their scope, the survey showed.
COMPANY VIEWS MIXED
The firmly downbeat mood of the PMI contrasts with mixed
reports from some major British construction companies, with
Kier Group plc and housebuilder Taylor Wimpey
reporting little impact so far.
But on Tuesday, builders' merchant Travis Perkins said the
Brexit vote had created "considerable uncertainty" in the
industry and last month Barratt Developments - Britain's biggest
housebuilder - said it might slow the pace of construction in
response to the Brexit vote.
The survey of 170 construction companies showed firms cut
staffing at the fastest rate since November 2012, with this
component of the index falling to 49.3 from 52.5 in June.
Commercial work, which accounts for almost a third of total
new construction work, contracted at the fastest rate since
December 2009.
Last month the Bank of England said it expected "sizeable
falls" in commercial real estate prices in the near term and a
number of funds investing in the sector temporarily stopped
investors withdrawing funds.
Housebuilding declined for a second month, albeit at a
slightly slower pace than in June.
Prices paid for raw goods and materials for both
construction and manufacturing increased at the sharpest pace
since March 2015, which Markit linked to sterling's depreciation
since the referendum.
The pound has recovered some ground since a dramatic 14
percent fall against the dollar after the vote, but hit a
three-week low against the euro after the disappointing
manufacturing PMI on Monday.
