LONDON, June 21 The United Kingdom and Gibraltar have a total of 46.5 million electors who are eligible to vote in Thursday's referendum on European Union membership, the Electoral Commission said. Following is a table of the exact figures: Eligible electorate: EU Referendum England 38,956,824 Scotland 3,988,492 Wales 2,270,743 Northern Ireland 1,260,955 Gibraltar 24,117 Total 46,499,537 Source: Electoral Commission (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by James Davey)