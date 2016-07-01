LONDON, July 1 British plans for more power
links with Europe to avert a looming electricity shortfall could
be hindered if the country no longer has a say in European Union
regulation of networks and power trading.
Britain faces an energy supply crunch by the early 2020s as
coal power stations close and its oil and gas production
declines.
To help it plans new interconnectors with France, Denmark,
Belgium and Norway to provide up to 14 gigawatts of additional
capacity.
Its current four interconnectors with Europe provide around
4 GW of capacity.
But if Britain leaves the EU, it might have to leave the
bloc's rule-making internal energy market (IEM) which
coordinates access to energy across the EU.
European policymakers have been working on a common approach
to wholesale energy markets and a rulebook for gas and
electricity network operations.
"The UK benefits from this integrated approach. All of these
gains are now at risk, said consultancy PwC.
"Brexit may have no impact on our ability to use the
interconnectors. But it cannot make it easier for us to
negotiate the delivery of essential power and gas at times when
Europe as a whole is suffering shortages."
Post-Brexit politics could also complicate plans.
"It could get swept up into the larger debate of our
positioning outside of Europe and get polluted by the wider
political debate," said Alex Harrison, counsel at Hogan Lovells
International.
Ireland's EirGrid, which owns and operates the East-West
Interconnector between Britain and Ireland, said Brexit would
set back a decade of effort to remove barriers to energy trade.
"As a TSO (transmission system operator) in Ireland and
northern Ireland, Brexit (would place) ...a border between two
parts of our business - right across what was, over the last 10
years, pushing toward having a single electricity market on the
island," said Fintan Slye, chief executive of EirGrid Group.
"I think the European framework was a huge part of what
enabled it to happen," he said.
UK grid operator National Grid said the commercial case for
interconnector projects remained strong if Britain remained in
the EU's IEM.
"The IEM ensures the efficient flow of secure, sustainable
and affordable electricity to the UK and enables the export of
excess energy to mainland Europe," a spokesman said.
Norwegian grid operator Statnett and Denmark's
Energinet say Brexit would not affect their plans to build power
links with Britain.
Private company Aquind also said it still plans to develop a
2 GW interconnector between France and Britain.
However, the cheaper electricity which the projects have
promised may be at risk, in part because the pound could weaken
against the euro.
"We may face increased costs because we find it harder to
benefit from the efficiencies which flow from cross-European
coordination. Put simply, consumers' bills may be higher," PwC
said.
(Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Alissa de
Carbonnel; editing by Jason Neely)