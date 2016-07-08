(Repeats with no changes)
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, July 7 British employers are hiring
immigration lawyers to advise staff from EU countries, and some
are urging those eligible to apply for UK residency, in the face
of uncertainty over their future once Britain leaves the bloc.
Britain is home to more than 3 million citizens of other EU
countries - 5 percent of the population - who are allowed to
live and work in the country under single market rules which
mandate freedom of movement.
Since it voted to leave the EU on June 23, Britain has not
yet made clear whether it intends to leave the single market.
Prime Minister David Cameron has quit, leaving the task of
negotiating Britain's exit, including its future position on
free movement of EU workers, to his successor.
Many British politicians have called for a guarantee of the
rights of all those already in Britain legally. But some,
including Home Secretary Theresa May, favourite to succeed
Cameron as ruling Conservative Party leader, say this is a
matter for future negotiations, due to last two years from when
Britain formally notifies the EU of its intention to leave.
Businesses that rely on EU workers say the uncertainty has
already created hardship for their staff and hurt their
recruitment plans.
"They are here because they need jobs, and we need a
workforce," said Stuart Fell, chairman of Metal Assemblies on
the outskirts of Birmingham, which employs 120 staff of which a
third are non-British EU workers, mainly from Poland. The
company makes car parts for customers from Maserati to Nissan.
"The biggest concern is that they don't feel welcome here
anymore," he said. "The government said nothing will change in
the next two years, but people here are making decisions on
starting a family or buying a house - they can't put their life
on hold."
Those holding non-British EU passports do not now need any
other documents to live and work in Britain, so few bother to
register for a document proving their right to be in the country
legally, which the government offers but says is optional.
Those in Britain for at least five years can also qualify
for a certificate of permanent residency - a necessary step for
those seeking British citizenship but otherwise usually
redundant as long as Britain was in the EU.
Charlotte Wills, a lawyer and manager from immigration firm
Fragomen Worldwide, said there had been a surge in inquiries
from corporate clients - ranging from start-ups to blue chips
and universities - trying to find out about more about the rules
and options for their staff.
The firm was also fielding calls from private citizens
wanting to "cement their status" in the UK.
"The big question for everyone is: what is going to happen?
And right now, we just don't know," she said.
Fell, the chairman of Metal Assemblies, said he had read up
on how to register in the UK and was passing the information on
to individual employees. He said he would consider hiring
immigration specialists if he felt that was needed.
'WE JUST DON'T KNOW'
Other employers have already called in the lawyers. In a
message sent to all staff, Alice Gast, President of Imperial
College London, said the university was working hard to clarify
the situation with legal advice. It employs around 2,000 staff
from other EU nations, a quarter of its workforce.
"Many of you who are citizens of countries in the European
Union might want to consider the option of applying to the Home
Office for Permanent Residency," Gast wrote. "We have hired
immigration specialists to help you think through the options
and to help you and your families apply."
Some 15 percent of staff at British universities come from
other EU countries, according to Universities UK - an umbrella
group for the sector. It also worries about the impact of Brexit
on funding, as EU sources contributed more than 14 percent of
research grants and contracts in 2014-2015.
The London School of Economics (LSE) emailed its staff to
say its research division was examining the consequences of
Brexit for EU funding programmes.
"LSE simply would not function without the efforts of its
non-UK staff, whether academics or professional services
personnel," Craig Calhoun, director of the LSE, wrote. A
spokesman said the LSE had also contacted new academic recruits
from the EU who had yet to take up their positions.
Tim Thomas, Director of Employment and Skills Policy at
manufacturers organisation EEF said a number of firms had raised
concerns over the welfare of their non-British EU staff.
"With EU workers becoming increasingly anxious about the
future, many employers are already taking steps to communicate
with them and attempt to allay their fears," said Thomas.
'LEAVE, LEAVE, LEAVE'
British farms employ 50,000-60,000 seasonal workers each
year to pick fruit, cut flowers, or plant vegetables, and would
have difficulty replacing them if they stopped coming, said John
Hardman, director of agricultural recruitment agency HOPS.
"This is tremendously damaging. The workers don't feel
welcome, and they ask if they will still have a job next year.
The growers are extremely concerned as to where the supply of
labour is going to come from," said Hardman, whose agency helps
bring some 6,000 seasonal workers, mostly from Romania and
Bulgaria, to Britain every year.
"People here don't seem to realise that pretty much every
single strawberry eaten at Wimbledon will have been picked by an
eastern European."
Whatever the future rules, many EU workers themselves say
the vote has already changed their outlook on life in Britain.
Daniel Rincon, a Spaniard who works in a fast food outlet in
London, said he had moved to the British capital seven months
ago, drawn by job prospects and the opportunity to improve his
English. He had planned to stay at least four years.
"I feel that people are looking differently at me now," he
said, adding neither he nor his three Spanish flatmates planned
to apply for residency.
"At the moment things don't change, but who knows what will
happen in two years time - for us now, it's all leave, leave,
leave."
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Jamie McGeever in
London; Editing by Peter Graff)