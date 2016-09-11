LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's government needs to
speed up its decision-making on big infrastructure projects to
help the country's economy withstand a slowdown caused by the
Brexit vote, a leading employers group said on Monday.
The British Chamber of Commerce cut its forecasts for
economic growth in 2016 to 1.8 percent from a previous estimate
of 2.2 percent and it also downgraded its 2017 and 2018 growth
forecasts to 1.0 percent 1.8 percent respectively.
"They (the government) should start with the long list of
business-boosting infrastructure projects that have been put on
hold for far too long - including a firm decision on a new
airport runway, new nuclear investment, and road and rail
schemes," BCC acting director general Adam Marshall said.
Finance minister Philip Hammond said last week that big
infrastructure projects would take too long to deliver an
economic impact to feature in budget plans he will announce in
November but he said he could fund more modest projects if
needed.
The prospect of a recession caused by Britain's decision to
leave the European Union has receded after a rebound in economic
data for August, including a pickup in consumer confidence. But
there are signs from companies of longer-term drags on the
economy.
The BCC said it expected business investment to fall by 2.2
percent in 2016 and by 3.4 percent in 2017, a sharp turnaround
from its previous forecasts for rises of 4.5 percent and 7.4
percent respectively.
A separate analysis by accountancy firm BDO also called for
more infrastructure investment, and said businesses were
starting to regain their confidence after a dip following the EU
referendum.
The BDO Optimism Index rebounded to 98.7 in August from a
three-year low of 97.9 in July. The index, calculated using
business and central bank survey data, indicates recessionary
conditions at 95 and 2 percent long-term growth at 100.
Separately on Monday, credit card firm Visa said its UK
Consumer Spending Index suggested overall consumer spending
growth rose by just 0.1 percent in August compared with July,
its slowest increase in almost three years.
The index jumped by 1.6 percent in July when official data
also showed consumers spent heavily despite the Brexit vote.
Official data for retail sales in August are due on Thursday.
(Writing by Laura Gardner Cuesta and William James; editing by
William Schomberg)