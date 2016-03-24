(Adds reaction)
LONDON, March 24 Britain's membership of the
European Union helps secure the country's energy supply from any
possible threat by Vladimir Putin's Russia to restrict gas
flows, energy minister Amber Rudd will say on Thursday.
Her comments are part of the government's campaign to
persuade Britons to vote to stay inside the EU at a June 23
referendum and were immediately criticised by rival campaigners
who want to leave the bloc as scaremongering.
Public opinion is evenly divided and many voters are
undecided on an issue that will define the country's future
global role.
Rudd will argue in a speech that Britain's dependence on
imported gas is "not without risk" and that EU membership gives
it greater negotiating power in supply disputes.
Russia provides around 30 percent of the EU's gas and a
single supply deal signed last year by Britain's biggest energy
supplier Centrica meant that at the time Russia's Gazprom would
meet 9 percent of the country's gas needs.
"We have seen how countries such as Putin's Russia use their
gas supplies as a tool of foreign policy, threatening to cut off
supplies or drastically increase prices," Rudd will say
according to advance extracts of her speech.
The proportion of domestically produced gas used in Britain
is expected to fall to 26 percent in 2030, down from 56 percent
last year.
"We can't let our energy security be hijacked as a political
pawn to bring Europe to its knees. By working together in the
European Union, each member state can stop this becoming a
reality ... To put it plainly - when it comes to Russian gas,
united we stand, divided we fall," she will say.
She will also say that an exit from the 28-member EU would
threaten foreign investment in Britain's energy industry.
Rudd's argument was criticised as scaremongering by one of
the main 'out' campaigns - a familiar charge in what is becoming
an increasingly bitter debate.
"Putin does not have the power to switch off the lights in
Britain, as the Energy Secretary implies. In any case, we can't
decide our nation's future based on whether we think Putin will
smile or frown," said Alex Deane, executive director of the
Grassroots Out Movement.
