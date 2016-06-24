FRANKFURT, June 24 German utility E.ON
on Friday said the decision by British voters to
leave the European Union was manageable for the company because
its business in Britain was regional.
The remarks, made by a spokesman at the German headquarters,
complemented those made by the unit in Britain saying the focus
would remain on customers.
E.ON in Germany also said that falls in the British currency
posed risks, but that this was counterbalanced by sizeable debt
issuance in pounds.
A statement by sector peer RWE, which also has big
operations in Britain, went in a similar direction.
European electricity forward prices were diving early on
market uncertainty.
