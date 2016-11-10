FRANKFURT Nov 10 The European Central Bank is looking at all options to ensure it can continue to oversee euro trading after Britain, where many such transactions are cleared, leaves the European Union, a member of the bank's executive board said on Thursday.

The ECB is expected to push hard to bring the clearing of trillions of euros in derivatives from Britain to the currency bloc, meaning the central clearing counterparties (CCPs) such as the London Stock Exchange's LCH.Clearnet face losing one of their top money spinners.

"The prospect of the UK's exit from the EU creates uncertainty regarding the future of the supervision of non-euro area CCPs that clear significant amounts of euro currency," Yves Mersch told an audience in Windsor near London.

"We are ready to explore all options within our mandate to ensure we can continue to fulfil our responsibilities under the Treaty."

He singled out the repo market, in which financial firms lend to each other against collateral such as government bonds, because it is one of the channels through which the ECB transmits monetary policy.

Britain last year successfully challenged an ECB directive that euro clearing houses should be in the euro zone, but it would have little hope of keeping that business once it leaves the EU. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)