DUBLIN May 12 Settlement bank Euroclear is looking at the option of setting up a branch or subsidiary to provide a route between its UK and Irish markets following Brexit, the head of its UK and Irish operation said on Friday.

Brussels-based Euroclear's UK operation Crest currently settles both UK and Irish shares.

"That will have to change a bit in the light of Brexit and we are looking at the options of a branch and a subsidiary to try to provide a route by which we can provide solutions to this market," John Trundle told a conference in Dublin. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin,; Editing by John Geddie)