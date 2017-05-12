DUBLIN May 12 Settlement bank Euroclear is
looking at the option of setting up a branch or subsidiary to
provide a route between its UK and Irish markets following
Brexit, the head of its UK and Irish operation said on Friday.
Brussels-based Euroclear's UK operation Crest currently
settles both UK and Irish shares.
"That will have to change a bit in the light of Brexit and
we are looking at the options of a branch and a subsidiary to
try to provide a route by which we can provide solutions to this
market," John Trundle told a conference in Dublin.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin,; Editing by John Geddie)