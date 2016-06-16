LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Euro zone finance ministers
will not discuss potential fallout from Britain voting to leave
the European Union as they believe Britons will stay in the
bloc, their chairman said ahead of a meeting on Thursday.
Asked if the Eurogroup would discuss the consequences of a
vote to leave the EU in Britain on June 23, Dutch Finance
Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters:
"No. This is because we are confident that the British
population will take a wise decision."
Polls show the result of the vote is very uncertain, with
recent soundings favouring the Brexit camp, which wants to
leave.
Senior EU officials say they have made limited contingency
plans for dealing with the immediate aftermath of a vote to
leave but longer term arrangements between Britain and the EU
would have to be negotiated over the coming years.
The European Central Bank would work with the Bank of
England to backstop financial markets if Britons vote for
Brexit, officials have told Reuters.
