BERLIN, June 27 The leaders of Germany, France
and Italy agree there can be no informal negotiations on Britain
leaving the European Union before London triggers the formal
application process to leave the bloc, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Monday.
"We are united that Article 50 must be activated and before
this decision is taken no further steps can be taken," Merkel
said with reference to the clause in the European Treaty that
begins the process for a country to exit the bloc.
She was speaking at a joint news conference with French
President Francois Hollande and Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi in Berlin.
