PARIS, June 25 The European Union must consult
voters on building a new project for the bloc, French Economy
Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday, making a proposal to
hold a referendum once that project is crafted.
"I think that people must be consulted, we must ask their
opinion," Macron told reporters, adding this should be done
through a serious of debates. "It must be done in the right
framework."
"We would first build this new project with European peoples
and then submit this new roadmap, this new project, to a
referendum," he said ahead of a debate on the fallout from
Britain's referendum vote to leave the EU.
