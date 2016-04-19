LONDON, April 19 A British decision to leave the European Union would involve serious security consequences, the director of the European Union's law enforcement agency Europol said on Tuesday.

"If you put at risk any part of the framework for international police cooperation and intelligence sharing, that Britain currently relies on then there clearly is potential for consequences," Rob Wainwright told Reuters.

"I think there are some pretty serious security consequences actually," he added. "If we accept that the EU does provide an important part of our security ... then the debate moves on to how do we mitigate that potential loss, so it becomes a damage limitation exercise."

Britain votes in a referendum on whether to remain a member of the EU on June 23.

