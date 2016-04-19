(Adds quotes)
LONDON, April 19 A British decision to leave the
European Union would involve serious security consequences, the
director of the European Union's law enforcement agency Europol
said on Tuesday.
"If you put at risk any part of the framework for
international police cooperation and intelligence sharing, that
Britain currently relies on then there clearly is potential for
consequences," Rob Wainwright told Reuters.
"I think there are some pretty serious security consequences
actually," he added. "If we accept that the EU does provide an
important part of our security ... then the debate moves on to
how do we mitigate that potential loss, so it becomes a damage
limitation exercise."
Britain votes in a referendum on whether to remain a member
of the EU on June 23.
Wainwright also said he was not confident that all those
involved in carrying out the recent attacks in Paris and
Brussels had been arrested.
Suicide bombers in Brussels killed 32 people last month and
November's attacks in Paris left 130 people dead.
"I'm not entirely confident," he said when asked whether all
the organisers had been detained. "That's because we have a
fragemented intelligence picture of precisely who is involved
and where they are."
Speaking on the sidelines of a security conference in
London, he said he was "certainly not confident" that other
attacks were not being planned.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)