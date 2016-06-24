(Adds stock reaction, details)
PARIS, June 24 Shares in Eurotunnel
fell by as much as a third on Friday morning after Britain voted
to leave the European Union despite reassurances from the
operator of the tunnel between Britain and France that it would
not suffer as a result.
"A reduction in the value of the sterling would reduce the
amount of the group's debt in that currency, would increase
costs for maritime competitors and would support British
exports, which would compensate for any potential negative
effects," a pre-market statement from the company said.
In morning trading though, Eurotunnel shares were leading
the SBF120 index of top French stocks lower, with a fall of more
than 17 percent, recovering from an earlier fall of over 30
percent.
Eurotunnel boss Jacques Gounon said earlier this year the
company could actually benefit from a British exit from the EU
given the possibility of a return of duty-free shopping traffic.
Britons used to make the trip to France in order to load up
on tariff-free drinks and cigarettes, but cross-border duty
exemptions within the EU were abolished in 1999.
Last month he told Reuters in an interview those comments
had been meant lightheartedly, but he repeated his view that the
tunnel which carries freight, passenger and vehicle-shuttle
trains would not be hurt with Britain out of the EU.
"I do not see a visible and identifiable impact on
Eurotunnel's business from a British exit", he said on May 26.
"We are a vital economic artery between Britain and the
Continent, with very high customer loyalty... Eurotunnel
benefits from a permanent and continuous traffic flow that has
economic justifications and for which we do not expect
disruption in the medium-to-long term."
Eurotunnel which has forecast Earnings Before Interest Taxes
Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of 560 million euros for
2016 and 605 million euros for 2017, at constant exchange rates,
said it was maintaining its outlook.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Geert De Clercq and
Andrew Callus)