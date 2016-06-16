By Francesco Guarascio
| LUXEMBOURG, June 16
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 The 19 countries sharing the
euro zone will strengthen their cooperation in all necessary
fields regardless of the outcome of the British referendum on
European Union membership next week, the head of the euro zone
group of finance ministers said on Thursday.
The ministers meeting in Luxembourg for regular talks did
not formally discuss what may happen in the event of a British
vote to leave the EU in the 23 June vote, but they looked at how
the euro zone should strengthen its cooperation.
"We had a discussion about what we need to do, independent
of Brexit, in the euro zone," Dutch finance minister and chair
of the Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference
after the meeting.
"That was a very fundamental debate and it showed a great
sense of urgency, a great sense of common goals and targets
which is to strengthen what we have," he said.
"It was very much about how we should deal with the growing
concern in our electorates of the effects of the European
projects, more specifically the euro project, and there is a
very, very strong commitment and determination to take steps
forward," he said.
The ministers' approach appears to clash with calls from the
chairman of European Union leaders, Donald Tusk, to put further
EU integration on hold for now as plans for tighter cooperation
only fuelled eurosceptic sentiment in Europe.
Tusk, who will chair a summit of EU leaders at the end of
June, just days after the British vote, said on May 30 that
"obsessed with the idea of instant and total integration, we
failed to notice that ordinary people, the citizens of Europe,
do not share our Euro-enthusiasm."
But Dijsselbloem said the atmosphere among the euro zone
ministers was different, even if the next integration steps
won't be dramatic.
"In the current political climate they won't be historic,
dramatic steps forward but they will be steps forward,
inevitable, unquestionable. We will take the project further, we
will deepen our cooperation, make it stronger to deliver what
people want from us, which is basically security in economic
terms or otherwise," Dijsselbloem said.
He did not clarify which projects would have to be
accelerated, but noted more work needed to be done on fiscal and
banking rules.
He and other ministers avoided any direct comment on Brexit
and condemned the murder of British lawmaker Jo Cox on Thursday,
who was killed while campaigning for Britain to remain in the
28-nation bloc. The ministers observed a minute of silence
during their meeting after the news of the murder.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Jan Strupczewski
and Hugh Lawson)