HONG KONG, June 24 The Australian Securities
Exchange (ASX) raised margins on the ASX SPI200 futures
contracts by nearly 40 percent on Friday afternoon and told
market participants to prepare for a potential intra-day margin
call, as Brexit volatility buffeted regional markets.
Trading margins, in the form of cash or securities, are
pledged by traders to clearing houses to secure transactions in
the event either party goes bust.
Reuters reported on Thursday that the ASX had warned market
participants of possible margin hikes due to an expected rise in
market volatility linked to Britain's vote on whether to exit
the European Union.
Asian currency, bond and equity traders kicked off an early
day of choppy trading as the growing likelihood of a British
vote to leave the European Union sent shivers across trading
floors.
