By William Schomberg
LONDON, April 13 Britain will need to make
choices on trade, labour laws and the environment that could be
unpopular with voters if it wants to offset the hit to its
economy from any decision to leave the European Union, a think
tank said on Wednesday.
Britain's economic output would probably be between 0.5 and
1.5 percent smaller than it would otherwise be by 2030 if it
decides to quit the bloc in a referendum in June, according to
Open Europe, a pro-market research unit.
That kind of impact would not be huge and new trade deals
would help to make up for some of the difference. But agreements
with big emerging economies could face grassroots opposition
similar to recent protests over cheap Chinese steel imports
which have decimated Britain's steel industry, Open Europe said.
A post-EU Britain might also be tempted to drop the bloc's
rules on pay for temporary workers and on the number of hours
employees can work, and scrap its environmental rules.
Such changes would help boost growth but could upset voters
too, Raoul Ruparel, a co-director of Open Europe, said.
"The basic trade-off is: yes there are potential gains
post-Brexit, but they are not easy," he said. "Are people and
politicians willing to do what is necessary to reap these gains?
I don't think the hard choices have been discussed enough."
Campaigners who back a so-called Brexit say Britain's
economy would flourish if it left the EU because it could strike
its own free trade deals and drop the bloc's red tape. Prime
Minister David Cameron is urging voters to stay in the bloc,
saying a decision to leave would lead to years of uncertainty.
A former director of Open Europe is an adviser to Cameron on
EU issues.
Another tough issue after a Brexit vote would be
immigration. "Out" campaigners say leaving the EU is the only
way to control record flows of migration into Britain.
Open Europe said countries such as Canada, Norway and
Switzerland, which have been cited as models by the "Out"
campaign, have higher levels of immigration than Britain and
that it would still need low-paid workers from abroad.
"You can regulate it but the impact on the ground might not
feel so different," Stephen Booth, the think tank's other
co-director, said.
Open Europe said Britain's big challenges to improve its
economic competitiveness had nothing to do with the EU. They
included below-average standards in primary education, low
levels of business investment and infrastructure delays.
