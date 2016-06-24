LONDON, June 24 Nigel Farage, the leader of
Britain's anti-EU UK Independence Party, said Prime Minister
David Cameron had to step down after his campaign for Britain to
stay in the European Union was defeated.
"I think we need to have a Brexit Prime Minister," Farage
told ITV News.
"It's not acceptable, I don't think, for the serving
backbenchers, for this man to stay on."
The next Prime Minister should be one of the prominent
Conservative "Leave" campaigners, he added.
"That competition could be between Michael Gove, Boris
Johnson, Liam Fox, I don't know," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)