BRUSSELS Nigel Farage, the head of Britain's anti-EU UK Independence Party, said on Tuesday he wanted to be good friends and trading partners with the remaining EU nations after Britain exits the bloc.

"We won the war. Now we have to win the peace," Farage told journalists before a European Parliament session to discuss the British referendum. "We want to be good friends, good neighbors, good trading partners."

Farage said Britain should leave as soon as possible, but that the process should be amicable, adding that the size of the British economy and its close links with the rest of the EU meant that it should be given a preferential deal.

"We are the biggest trading partners of the euro zone. We can get a much better deal than Norway," he said.

