PARIS, June 30 Britain can make compromises to
secure continued access to the EU's single market, including
possibly a contribution to the bloc's budget, but compromises on
immigration are out of the question, Brexit campaigner Nigel
Farage told Le Figaro.
Asked by the French daily if Britain would keep benefiting
from access to the single market once it has left the European
Union, even if it put up obstacles to EU migration, Farage, the
head of Britain's anti-EU UK Independence Party, said:
"Absolutely. There can be compromises with the EU, including
on a possible British contribution to the EU budget, even if I
don't quite see the logic for it. But there will be no
compromises on what Europe calls "freedom of movement".
He added: "Putting the brakes on EU immigration, this is
what 17.5 million voters asked us to do."
Asked when Britain should trigger the Article 50 clause to
kick off official talks on leaving the bloc, he said: "I'm
starting to think that uncertainty is having a cost, and that we
need to move forward and activate Article 50 before September or
October. Maybe not tomorrow, but without delay."
