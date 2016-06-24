* Nigel Farage had long wait for triumph in EU vote
* PM Cameron was at first dismissive of Farage's UKIP party
* Farage has courted controversy throughout career
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, June 24 Britain's vote to leave the
European Union is a triumph for Nigel Farage, the abrasive
anti-immigration politician who tapped into a deep well of
popular anger that rivals failed to understand.
On a night that seemed to start badly for the leader of the
UK Independence Party (UKIP), with the last opinion polls
predicting defeat for the Leave camp in Thursday's referendum,
Farage said at first it looked like Remain would win.
But it ended with victory for him and on Friday morning he
declared jubilantly that the vote for a British exit from the
EU, or Brexit, heralded a new dawn for the nation.
"The EU is failing, the EU is dying. I hope we've knocked
the first brick out of the wall. I hope this is the first step
towards a Europe of sovereign nation states," he said,
predicting that the Netherlands and Denmark would go next.
Not for the first time causing outrage, he said the result
had been achieved "without a single bullet being fired".
The comment drew accusations of insensitivity after the
killing of pro-EU lawmaker Jo Cox last week, after which a man
charged with her murder told a court his name was "death to
traitors, freedom for Britain".
But with his blunt approach, Farage has finally achieved the
goal he has pursued relentlessly in his 25 years in politics.
"It's been a hell of a long journey, this," he told
reporters, recalling that in the first election he contested, in
1994, he came second-from-last, beating only comedy candidate
Screaming Lord Sutch by a handful of votes.
"Now there are 17 million people that voted for Brexit. It's
a victory for ordinary people, decent people. It's a victory
against the big merchant banks, against the big businesses and
against big politics."
Farage had languished for years on the fringes of British
politics. A member of the European Parliament since 1999, he was
best known for trying to disrupt it from within, once telling
then European Council President Herman Van Rompuy to his face
that he had "the charisma of a damp rag".
REVENGE OF THE "LOONIES"
So marginal was he considered that in 2006 David Cameron,
then leader of the Conservative opposition, dismissed UKIP
supporters as "fruitcakes, loonies and closet racists, mostly".
But Farage, often pictured holding a pint of beer, always
ready to bang the patriotic drum, and above all keen to talk
about immigration in blunter terms than others in mainstream
politics, reached neglected parts of the electorate.
"People here don't understand," Farage said on Friday
morning in Westminster, central London's political district.
"They're too wealthy, they don't get what open-door, mass
immigration as a result of EU membership has done to people's
wages, to people's availability of getting doctors'
appointments, or their kids into local schools. This was the
issue ultimately that won this election."
Rob Ford, professor of political science at Manchester
University, said Farage had tapped into deep disenchantment with
politics among people, particularly those without a university
education, who felt left behind by Britain's globalised economy.
"In terms of the impact he's going to have on Britain and
its place in the world, he's more significant than most prime
ministers have been," Ford told Reuters.
Farage, who as a boy went to a prestigious private school
and later worked as a commodities trader, has often been called
hypocritical for presenting himself as a man of the people.
But Ford said that was missing the point. He said the fact
that Farage left school at 16 and didn't go to university set
him apart from almost all other significant British politicians.
"There was something about his manner and way of thinking
and way of discussing the issues that completely resonated with
non-graduates at a time when they feel that their entire lives
are being run by the know-it-alls, the elites, " said Ford.
"He waved the flag, he went down to the pub, he didn't like
immigration, he was their man. Simple as that," he said, adding
non-graduates, a majority of the population, were fed up with
being told what to do by people "who think they're cleverer".
"BREAKING POINT"
Farage was a key factor in bringing about Brexit.
In 2013, with Cameron now in Downing Street and UKIP
increasingly looking like an electoral threat, the prime
minister promised an in/out referendum on the EU issue in an
attempt to defuse internal party tensions and neuter Farage.
Cameron's strategy looked good after his Conservatives won a
parliamentary election in May 2015. UKIP won 4 million votes
but, because of the electoral system, got only one parliamentary
seat, and Farage failed to win the seat he was contesting.
During the EU referendum campaign, he was marginalised by
the official Vote Leave campaign who deemed him too divisive,
instead touring the country in a double-decker bus painted
purple, the colour of UKIP.
He was denounced as inflammatory and misleading, including
by senior Vote Leave figures, over a campaign poster that showed
a snaking line of Syrian refugees trying to get into southern
Europe under the headline "Breaking Point".
But the voters sided with him. On Friday morning, shortly
after Cameron announced his resignation, an ecstatic Farage had
the last laugh.
"It's right that David Cameron has gone. Not a bad man just
on the wrong side of the argument," he tweeted.
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Timothy Heritage)