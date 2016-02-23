* Truss highlights importance of EU as an export market
* Britain's farmers divided ahead of June 23 referendum
By Nigel Hunt
BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb 23 Britain's farming
and environment minister Liz Truss on Tuesday backed continued
membership of the European Union, saying it would be "wrong to
take a leap in the dark" at a time of severe price volatility
and global market uncertainty.
The country's farmers, traditionally strong supporters of
membership, are divided ahead of the June 23 referendum, with
support eroded by what some see as heavy-handed regulation and
bureaucracy which has stifled innovation.
"I believe that by voting to remain we can work within a
reformed EU to reduce bureaucracy and secure further reform
while still enjoying the significant benefits of the single
market which gives access to 500 million consumers," Truss said
at the annual conference of the National Farmers Union.
"We are able to export our high quality products freely
without the trade barriers we deal with elsewhere and with a say
in the rules," she added.
Truss said 60 percent of Britain's food and farming exports
were to the European Union, bringing in 11 billion pounds.
"At a time of severe price volatility and global market
uncertainty - I believe it would be wrong to take a leap in the
dark," Truss said.
"The years of complication and risk caused by negotiating
withdrawal would be a distraction from our efforts to build a
world-leading food and farming industry that brings jobs and
growth to Britain."
Critics argue that EU membership has held the sector back,
for example through what they see as an overly cautious and
lengthy approval process for new crop protection chemicals and a
reluctance to embrace genetically modified crops.
And while the EU farm budget is declining following reforms
to the Common Agricultural Policy, pressure from environmental
groups has led to increased regulation on issues such as
pesticides and waste disposal.
Truss' predecessor Owen Paterson warned last month that the
EU's "obstinate refusal to adopt advanced technology means
Europe has become the museum of world farming."
NFU president Meurig Raymond told the conference that
farmers had "vastly different opinions" on continued EU
membership.
"Whatever your view is, there is no denying that this is a
huge area of uncertainty for farming. And if the vote is to
leave the EU there will be at least another 2 years of
uncertainty as new arrangements are negotiated," he said.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by David Evans)