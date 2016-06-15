CHRISHALL GRANGE, England, June 15 A narrow
majority of Britain's farmers support remaining in the European
Union although many are still undecided in the run-up to next
week's referendum, according to a poll issued on Wednesday.
The survey, commissioned by the National Farm Research Unit,
showed that 38 percent wanted to stay, 34 percent wanted to
leave and 28 percent had not made up their minds.
Farmers were strong supporters of EU membership when Britons
last voted on it in 1975, and for years they flourished as funds
flowed into the sector to encourage ever-rising production.
Support has waned, however, as the proportion of EU funds
spent on agriculture has declined and concerns have grown about
rules and regulations imposed by Brussels.
Many farmers in favour of remaining said they were worried
an exit would increase uncertainty over agricultural trade and
subsidies.
One said he could not "see the benefits of leaping into the
unknown".
Those supporting leaving the EU said they would be better
off without rules made in Brussels. One arable farmer said
Britain was "so inhibited by EU rules and regulations, and
should be more independent."
The independent research body released the poll at Cereals
2016, the major annual trade event for Britain's arable sector.
Britain's National Farmers Union has said continuing
membership is in the best interest of farmers but acknowledged a
diversity of views among its membership and opted not to
campaign actively.
The poll comes a few days after a survey of UK fisherman
conducted by the University of Aberdeen found 92 percent would
vote in favour of Brexit on June 23.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Andrew Heavens)