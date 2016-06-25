BRUSSELS, June 25 European Commission Vice
President Valdis Dombrovskis will take over the EU's financial
services portfolio, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
said in a statement on Saturday following the resignation of
Britain's Jonathan Hill.
Dombrovskis, a former prime minister of euro zone member
Latvia, currently has responsibility for the single currency in
the 28-member college of commissioners, one from each EU member
state. Hill resigned after Britain's referendum decision to
leave the EU -- a decision he had campaigned against.
Britain will be entitled to nominate a new commissioner as
long as it remains in the Union. That person's portfolio will be
determined by Juncker in consultation with the British
government, possibly the successor of Prime Minister David
Cameron, who announced his own resignation on Friday.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Editing by Gabriela
Baczynska)