BRUSSELS, June 25 Britain's representative on
the EU executive in Brussels, Financial Services Commissioner
Jonathan Hill, said on Saturday he was resigning following the
referendum vote for Brexit which he had campaigned against.
"I don't believe it is right that I should carry on as the
British commissioner as though nothing had happened," Hill said
in a statement. "I have therefore told (European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker) that I shall stand down.
"At the same time, there needs to be an orderly handover, so
I have said that I will work with him to make sure that happens
in the weeks ahead."
