* EU Commissioner Hill is former adviser to PM Cameron
* Says City of London would lose influence in single market
* Cameron wants to reshape Britain's relationship with EU
By Lisa Jucca
HONG KONG, Nov 13 Britain's large financial
services industry risks losing out if the country leaves the
European Union and supporters of a "Brexit" are wrong to suggest
it would mean business as usual, Europe's top official for the
sector said on Friday.
Prime Minister David Cameron is trying to negotiate changes
in the terms of Britain's EU membership which he then plans to
put to voters in an in-out referendum by the end of 2017.
The European Commissioner for Financial Services, Jonathan
Hill, who is British and a former adviser to Cameron, said the
City of London would suffer a loss of influence over the EU's
single market in the event of a 'Brexit'.
"I am very struck by the number of financial services
companies who come to me and say the single market in Europe is
extremely important for their business and they would like to
remain a part of that," Hill said during a visit to Hong Kong.
"There are some people who say that Britain could leave the
EU and would still be able to have access to the single market
on the same terms, or sometimes they say on better terms, than
they currently have. I don't believe that is true and people
need to understand that."
At the same time, Britain would probably still have to
contribute to the EU's budget to have some kind of access to the
single market, he told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference.
"Also, if you are a part of something and you leave
something and that breakup is protracted, difficult and
acrimonious, you normally do not get better terms from the
person you just left. It's not how life works." Hill said.
Earlier this week, Cameron formally told Brussels of his
priorities for overhauling those ties. He has
said he wants Britain to stay within a reformed EU.
Campaigners who want Britain to leave say the country would
be better placed to strike its own trade deals if it were not
part of the 28-nation bloc. However, the top U.S. trade official
has said Washington is not interested in forging free trade
deals with individual countries.
Britain accounts for nearly a quarter of the EU's financial
services industry and about eight percent of national income is
generated by banks, brokerages, investment firms and other
financial companies.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca in Hong Kong, writing by William
Schomberg in London; Editing by Gareth Jones)