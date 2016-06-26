* EBA to be relocated soon after Brexit, two EU officials
said
* Paris, Frankfurt most likely to host agency
* Exit talks crucial for financial sector
* Brexit likely shut City out of EU capital markets plan
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, June 26 The EU is preparing to move
its European Banking Authority from London following Britain's
vote to leave the Union, EU officials said on Sunday, setting up
a race led by Paris and Frankfurt to host the regulator.
Coming a day after Britain's Jonathan Hill resigned and was
replaced as EU financial services chief by the Commission's "Mr.
Euro" Valdis Dombrovskis, the move underlines how the City of
London can expect to be frozen out of EU financial regulation --
and possibly from Europe's capital markets -- depending on the
terms of Brexit.
While those who argued for Britain to leave the EU said the
financial industry would thrive without EU shackles, some of its
biggest employers including JPMorgan are scouring Europe
to find new locations for their traders, bankers and financial
licenses.
The EBA, whose 159 London employees write and coordinate
banking rules across the bloc, is expected to be relocated
"soon", two EU officials told Reuters.
All European Union agencies are based in member states. EBA
chairman Andrea Enria said before Thursday's referendum that the
watchdog, founded in 2011 to improve regulation after the global
financial crisis, would have to move if Britain chose to leave.
An EBA spokeswoman said on Sunday that the European Union
will have to decide on relocation and in the meantime the agency
would continue to operate in London.
Other European capitals are keen for a slice of Britain's
financial services industry which contributed 190 billion pounds
($280 billion) to the economy in 2014, roughly 12 percent of
economic output. Ireland said on Friday it had been in touch
with firms considering relocating.
The industry employs 2.2 million people in Britain including
around 90 percent of U.S. investment banks' European staff and
78 percent of capital markets activity by the other 27 members
of the EU taking place in the UK.
Paris and Frankfurt are the two largest financial centres on
the continent and are therefore seen as the most likely new
locations for the EBA.
Italy's financial capital Milan could also put itself
forward.
"There are several reasons to believe Milan is the right
place. Competition from Paris and Frankfurt is tough, but they
may neutralise each other," Italy's former prime minister Enrico
Letta told Reuters on Sunday.
However, he said that any change was unlikely to happen
quickly as it could fall under the negotiation of Britain's EU
exit.
NO SPECIAL TREATMENT
The exit negotiations, expected to start once Prime Minister
David Cameron has resigned, will be crucial for London's
position as a leading financial centre.
The leading "Leave" campaigner and favourite to become the
next prime minister Boris Johnson, said Britain would continue
to have free trade "and accesss to the single market".
But in Brussels, officials said it would be important to
keep a tough line.
"The UK cannot expect special treatment for the City of
London during the exit negotiations," said Sven Giegold, a
German Green EU lawmaker.
Without a foot in the EU and the influence of Hill, a close
Cameron ally, London's finance industry now faces a major
disadvantage compared to other financial centres as the 19-state
euro zone asserts its quasi-monopoly on EU financial business.
"The departure of Jonathan Hill marks the end of the multi
currency union," one senior EU official said. "He was the symbol
of the multi currency union and the appointment of Valdis
Dombrovskis hands his role to the symbol of the euro."
Britain is also at risk of losing its prized "EU passport"
if it fails to secure continued access to the bloc's single
market.
Many U.S. and Japanese banks rely on the passport to operate
across EU capital markets unhindered while basing most of their
staff and operations in London.
The City could also lose its position as an important centre
for clearing financial transactions, the process of making sure
that they proceed smoothly.
The European Central Bank has tried before to strip London
of its lead role in this market, arguing that clearing houses
dealing with euro-denominated transactions should be in the euro
zone. The ECB is likely to take up the issue again now that
London is no longer in the EU.
Britain also faces being shut out of the EU's most ambitious
plan in years to tear down barriers to the movement of capital.
The Capital Markets Union (CMU), seen as highly beneficial
to the City of London, was launched in September by the European
Commission under Hill's oversight aimed at freeing
up European capital markets by 2019.
Securities transactions are expected to surge in the EU as a
result of that new financial infrastructure but London now looks
unlikely to reap the benefits of this growing market.
However, among the promises to maintain a tough line in
negotiations, there are also concerns that if Britain does not
manage an amicable separation from the EU, including keeping
some of its financial access rights, London could set itself up
as an offshore rival for EU businesses less tolerant to
regulation and tax.
That is "a scenario that cannot at the moment be ruled out,"
an EU official said.
