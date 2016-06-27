Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty that deals with the mechanism for departure is pictured near an EU flag following Britain's referendum results to leave the European Union, in this photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Illustration

HELSINKI A senior lawmaker from Finland's Finns party, a member of the government coalition, said on Monday that the Nordic country should consider holding a referendum on leaving the European Union after its next elections in three years' time.

"If Finland would like to proceed on this, we should follow the same route as Britain," said Sampo Terho, head of the eurosceptic party's legislative group.

Terho declined to say whether the Finns party would propose a "Fixit"-vote after Britons opted last week for "Brexit", but said it should be one of the main issues of the 2019 elections. "If the people back it, then we should have a vote if we'll stay or leave."

Finland's three-party government - also including the Centre Party and the pro-Europe National Coalition Party - remains officially committed to membership of the EU and the euro zone.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila did not comment on Terho's proposal directly, but said that the government had not discussed it.

"This government will not propose a referendum on leaving the European Union," Sipila told reporters in parliament.

(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)