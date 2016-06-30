LONDON, June 30 Britain's booming financial technology sector will shrink a little after the shock of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a government envoy said on Thursday.

Eileen Burbidge, an envoy for fintech at Britain's finance ministry, told TheCityUK's annual conference there would be some casualties in the sector but added that such an outcome is not necessarily a bad thing for quality levels. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)