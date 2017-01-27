(Removes tag from headline, text unchanged)
By Laurence Frost
PARIS Jan 27 Ford's 2017 earnings will be
hit by a delayed currency impact of at least $600 million from
Britain's referendum vote to leave the EU, the U.S. carmaker
told Reuters on Friday, putting last year's record European
profit levels beyond reach.
Currency hedges that had shielded Ford from the pound's
slump following the June 23 Brexit referendum are expiring in
the first three months of 2017, Ford of Europe boss Jim Farley
said in an interview.
"When Brexit happened we were fully hedged for the first
quarter with the stronger pre-Brexit exchange rate," Farley
said. "As we enter the rest of the year, especially the second
half, we now face the full effects of the weaker sterling."
(Editing by Alexander Smith)