LONDON, June 29 Former British Defence Secretary
Liam Fox will formally announce his bid to succeed Conservative
Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday, he told radio station
LBC on Wednesday.
Asked whether he would be launching his bid on Thursday, he
said: "I will."
Fox will become the second candidate to run for the
leadership of the ruling Conservative Party after Work and
Pensions Secretary Stephen Crabb announced his candidacy earlier
on Wednesday.
Cameron announced last Friday that he would step down as
leader following the country's vote to leave the European Union.
