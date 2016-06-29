LONDON, June 29 Former British Defence Secretary
Liam Fox will stand as a candidate to succeed outgoing Prime
Minister David Cameron, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
Fox would become the second candidate to run for the
leadership of the ruling Conservative Party after Work and
Pensions Secretary Stephen Crabb announced his candidacy earlier
on Wednesday. Fox's office did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Cameron announced last Friday that he would step down as
leader following the country's vote to leave the European Union.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)