LONDON, July 29 London-focussed estate agent
Foxtons blamed a 42 percent drop in first-half profit
on Britain's EU referendum, saying it led to a fall in
transactions which is likely to last until the end of the year.
Foxtons, a symbol of London's booming property market in
recent years, also warned that it might slow the pace at which
it opens more of its glass-fronted coffee shop-style outlets.
Property website Rightmove said this week that
uncertainty created by the Brexit vote had helped push down
property transactions but saw its profits rise, helped partly by
being spread across Britain, unlike Foxtons which operates
almost entirely in the capital.
At Foxtons, pre-tax profit fell to 10.5 million pounds ($14
million) in the six months to the end of June and the firm,
which warned last month that its earnings would be hit by the
vote, said it did not expect sales to pick up in the months
ahead.
"The result of the referendum to leave Europe is likely to
lead to a prolonged period of further uncertainty and we do not
expect London residential property sales markets to show signs
of recovery before the end of the year," CEO Nic Budden said.
Property prices began to fall towards the end of last year
in some of central London's most expensive areas but Foxtons,
which floated at the height of London property growth in 2013,
said sales were boosted in the first half ahead of a new
property levy.
Many buyers brought forward property purchases ahead of an
additional levy which was introduced on buy-to-let and second
homes at the start of April.
But property was one of the first sectors to be hit by the
referendum result with investors pulling cash from commercial
funds, and several housebuilders and estate agents warning in
recent days of a possible slowdown.
($1 = 0.7591 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by James Davey)