PARIS Feb 10 France's banking sector
association has warned that proposals to keep Britain from
leaving the European Union must not give British banks an unfair
competitive advantage over their euro zone competitors.
The head of the French Banking Federation, Societe Generale
Chief Executive Frederic Oudea, said in a letter to French
President Francois Hollande that the package raised major
problems.
European Council President Donald Tusk has proposed a reform
package, which EU leaders will have to approve at a summit later
this month, in the hope of persuading Britons to vote to stay in
the European Union in an upcoming referendum.
The measures would in particular let non-euro zone countries
such as Britain have different banking rules to those inside the
shared currency bloc, which Oudea said would spell the end of
the single rule book for European banks.
"If the plan is adopted in its current state, it would put
an end to fair competition between financial actors while
non-euro institutions would continue to benefit from a European
passport," Oudea wrote, referring to the possibility of
operating freely across the European Union.
"It would create a risk of 'regulation at the lowest common
denominator' and arbitrage between financial centres," Oudea
said in the letter, dated Feb. 25 and echoing concerns from the
European Union's banking watchdog.
Oudea also said euro zone countries should not be forced to
help foot the bill for potential financial sector failures in
Britain as London would get that right vis-a-vis the euro zone
as the package stands now.
In a similar vein, Oudea said the euro zone should have a
say over decisions by non-euro zone countries affecting it if
Britain were granted that right.
