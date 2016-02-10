(Recasts with finance minister)
PARIS Feb 10 France's finance minister said on
Wednesday British banks must not win special treatment under a
proposed European Union reform package aimed at keeping Britain
in the bloc after French banks warned the proposals were unfair.
"There are several proposals, several ambiguities, in the
texts that could allow one to think there may be a difference in
treatment between London and the others. That's not possible,"
Michel Sapin told members of the finance commission in the lower
house of parliament.
"Treatment has to be as identical as possible and that's why
we are fighting," Sapin said.
The head of the French Banking Federation, Societe Generale
Chief Executive Frederic Oudea, said in a letter to
President Francois Hollande that the package raised major
problems. The letter was also addressed to Sapin.
European Council President Donald Tusk has proposed a reform
package, which EU leaders will have to approve at a summit later
this month, in the hope of persuading Britons to vote to stay in
the European Union in an upcoming referendum.
Sapin said Tusk's proposals needed to be clarified to root
out any ambiguity.
The measures could in particular let non-euro zone countries
such as Britain have different banking rules to those inside the
shared currency bloc, which Oudea said would spell the end of
the single rule book for European banks.
"If the plan is adopted in its current state, it would put
an end to fair competition between financial actors while
non-euro institutions would continue to benefit from a European
passport," Oudea wrote in his letter, dated Feb. 5, referring to
the possibility of operating freely across the EU.
"It would create a risk of 'regulation at the lowest common
denominator' and arbitrage between financial centres," Oudea
said in the letter, echoing concerns voiced by the EU banking
watchdog.
Oudea also said euro zone countries should not be forced to
help foot the bill for potential financial sector failures in
Britain as London would get that right vis-a-vis the euro zone
as the package stands now.
In a similar vein, Oudea said the euro zone should have a
say over decisions by non-euro zone countries affecting it if
Britain were granted that right.
(Reporting by Marc Joanny; Additional reporting by Yann Le
Guernigou and Michel Rose; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by
Alister Doyle/Mark Heinrich)