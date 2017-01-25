PARIS Jan 25 French energy markets regulator
CRE has approved a planned second power link between France and
the United Kingdom after consulting stakeholders, saying the
project was still viable and needed despite Britain's decision
to leave the EU.
CRE withheld approval for the project in December and
launched a public consultation to assess the impact of Brexit on
the 1,000 megawatt (MW) power cable project that is estimated to
cost 750 million euros ($800 million).
"The various promoters believe that the economic
fundamentals of the projects remain the same whether the UK is
in the European Union or not, and the consequences of Brexit on
the project remain very limited," the regulator said in a
decision published on its website on Wednesday.
It said the project will bring a net benefit to the European
Union even if Britain withdraws from some of the advantages.
CRE said the final investment decision for the project would
be left to French grid operator RTE, which will decide before
end-2018.
RTE is developing the power link called Interconnexion
France-Angleterre (IF2) with Britain's National Grid.
The link is expected to be completed by 2020, and will
become the second between Britain and France aimed at increasing
power transmission capacity between the two after the 2,000 MW
IFA high voltage link that was commissioned in 1986.
($1 = 0.9311 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)