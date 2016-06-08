By Maya Nikolaeva
| PARIS, June 8
PARIS, June 8 Paris can be an alternative to
London for financial professionals in the event of Britain
voting to leave the European Union, backers of a major marketing
campaign said on Wednesday just two weeks before the British
referendum.
European financial centres, such as Dublin, Frankfurt,
Luxembourg or Paris, will be anxious to attract as big a share
as possible of the UK's financial industry if Britain votes
'out' on June 23.
"The referendum has encouraged major international
companies, particularly in London and New York, to consider
rebalancing their businesses towards the euro zone," Gerard
Mestrallet, head of the Paris marketplace lobby, said.
"For this reason, we as a group are ready to promote the
competitiveness and appeal of the Paris financial marketplace,"
said at a conference dubbed "Paris: Welcome to Europe".
The initiative, bringing together officials from the
Socialist-controlled Paris City Hall, opposition conservative
leaders and financial professionals, was the biggest coordinated
push by Paris so far to get a slice of the UK finance cake in
the event of victory for Brexit.
"Britain can't blackmail Europe for ever without getting a
response at some point," said Patrick Devedjian, head of the big
business Hauts-de-Seine area, referring to British demands for
opt-outs from many EU policies.
However, France should stop bashing bankers and ease its tax
regime for financial institutions if it wants to mop up London
business, some said.
"I heard our president say that our enemy is finance. There
is nothing more stupid. Our enemy is unemployment," Valerie
Pecresse, the conservative head of the wider Paris region said,
adding that a strong financial sector was essential for French
sovereignty.
Though undergoing tough times with banking job cuts,
strategy overhauls and the forthcoming referendum, London
remains the key destination for bankers, including those with
French passports, who feel under-appreciated and overtaxed by
the centre-left government at home.
"Let's be honest, we are in the challenger position,"
Societe Generale CEO Frederic Oudea said at the event at La
Defense, once a beacon of French financial might.
He urged a rethink on France's tax system which many see as
punitive and a deterrent to business.
Elected in 2012 on traditional left-wing rhetoric that
included labelling the world of finance as "the enemy",
President Francois Hollande slapped a 75 percent tax on
millionaires which, although temporary, dented France's image
among investors, according to French officials.
Despite a pro-business U-turn in 2014 - which saw his prime
minister tour world cities to claim his "love for business" -
and the fact that the top rate of income tax is now the same as
in Britain, Paris has struggled to lure over bankers.
The Paris Europlace financial lobby called for more tax
incentives, such as an extension of tax relief for expatriates
to ten from five years and urged authorities to upgrade key
infrastructure in Paris in the coming years.
In particular, they called for a quick completion of the
long planned express train link from Charles de Gaulle airport
to the city centre and a renovation of the Gare du Nord train
station, often unfavourably compared to the recently upgraded St
Pancras station across the Channel in London.
However, major initiatives by the Socialist government to
help the banking sector less than a year ahead of presidential
elections would be something unrealistic in France.
Despite the clear will to position Paris as a continental
alternative, none of the officials said they were in favour of
Britain leaving the EU.
"Our generation should prevent this (Brexit) from happening
... it (Brexit) would be the most significant event on the
continent since the fall of the Berlin Wall," said Stephane
Boujnah, chief executive of Euronext, operator of the
Paris bourse.
(Additional reporting by Michel Rose and Julien Ponthus;
Editing by Richard Balmforth)