PARIS Jan 17 The British government was not
prepared for taking Britain out of the European Union and now
appears to be improvising on its Brexit policy, French Finance
Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday.
"Nobody was ready. We're in a situation of improvisation,"
Sapin told reporters when asked about British Finance Minister
Philip Hammond's veiled threat to use corporate tax as a form of
leverage in Brexit negotiations.
"All of this shows how helpless the British government is in
the face of a situation that some of them didn't want," Sapin
added.
France would welcome more clarity and would like Article 50
of the Lisbon Treaty to be triggered as soon as possible, he
said.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Balmforth)