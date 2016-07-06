* Finance lobby seeks better tax terms for expat bankers
* Regulator pledges swift licensing for firms leaving London
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, July 6 The French government will outline
incentives on Wednesday to make Paris a more attractive
financial centre, officials said, as the French capital seeks to
win finance jobs from London for a post-Brexit era.
France's financial sector has often complained of government
ambivalence towards the industry, which is subject to high taxes
and sometimes hostile remarks from politicians.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls has made a snap decision to
appear at the annual conference of the French financial
industry's lobby, Paris Europlace, later on Wednesday -- a rare
visit to the event by a high-ranking member of the government.
"We will do more in the future to enhance the attractiveness
of the Paris financial centre: the government will do its part,"
Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a
speech to the conference.
Seeing an opportunity in Britain's June 23 referendum vote
to quit the EU, the lobby has called for more favourable terms
for expats in France. It also wants a cut in the tax on
financial workers which is levied in France to compensate for
the absence of value-added tax on the sector.
Though often neglected in the past, their proposals are no
longer falling on deaf ears. President Francois Hollande said
last week tax regulations needed to be adapted to make Paris
more attractive and Finance Minister Michel Sapin hinted that
taxation of expats could be made even more favourable.
During his election campaign in 2012, Hollande called the
banking industry his enemy.
Expats coming to France and French nationals who return home
after five years or more abroad already benefit from a range of
tax breaks for five years after their arrival.
The scheme includes deductions for non-salary perks like
employers paying for employees' children's school fees and on
revenue earned on capital held abroad.
Villeroy also promised French regulators would quickly
examine applications from any financial institutions licensed in
Britain that might seek to set up shop in France.
Paris is already the biggest centre for many markets in the
euro zone, including corporate bond issuance and investment
management, with 3.6 trillion euros of assets under management.
But other financial centres in the 19-country currency bloc
got an early start on Paris in lobbying London financial firms
ahead of the vote on Britain's EU membership vote last month.
The French government has argued that British financial
firms should not be able to keep their passport to EU markets
unless Britain accepts the free movement of people, which Brexit
campaigners were against.
